Toronto Public Health investigating possible COVID-19 outbreak at quarantine hotel

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says they are investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at one of the federal government’s designated quarantine hotels.

The Crowne Plaza Hotel, located at 22 Carlson Court, in the Highway 27 and Dixon Road area, is the focus of the investigation, public health confirmed on Sunday.

“Toronto Public Health is aware of cases in individuals linked to this workplace,” said Dr. Vinita Dubey, associate medical officer of health. “We have assigned staff to initiate an investigation and to work with the facility to identify all cases, and review and advise on all appropriate public health measures and infection prevention and control measures.”

TPH has not said how many people may be infected with the novel coronavirus or how the outbreak began.

People travelling into Canada on an international flight are supposed to stay in a government-authorized hotel while waiting on the result of a COVID-19 test taken shortly after landing. That rule has been in place since the end of February and was brought in as part of the effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who breaks a rule under the Quarantine Act can face a fine of up to $3,000.

If you break your mandatory quarantine or isolation requirements and you cause the death or serious bodily harm to another person, you could face a fine of up to $1 million or up to three years in jail — or both.