Loading articles...

Walmart Canada to open new distribution centre in Moncton in 2022 with 200 workers

Last Updated Apr 29, 2021 at 10:14 am EDT

MONCTON, N.B. — Walmart Canada is building a new distribution centre in Atlantic Canada to ship fresh and frozen groceries to the retailer’s 43 stores in the region. 

The company says the $56-million facility in Moncton will open in the fall of 2022 and employ more than 200 workers. 

John Bayliss, executive vice-president and transformation officer of Walmart Canada, says the company is building a stronger supply chain that will deliver products to stores and customers faster. 

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the past year of upheaval has underscored the importance of supply chains. 

He says the company’s decision to locate its distribution centre in Moncton recognizes the city and the province’s “growth advantage.”

The 20,531-square-metre facility will sit on almost eight hectares of land.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
In Caledon, NB/SB Hwy 10 is CLOSED south of Charleston Sideroad because of vehicle fire cleanup. OPP reporting heav…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:00 AM
Still dealing with a misty sky for many in #Toronto GTHA but visibility right at the surface has improved and Fog A…
Latest Weather
Read more