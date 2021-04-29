Loading articles...

Police investigating alleyway shooting death of man in Hamilton

Undated photo of a Hamilton police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice

Hamilton Police are investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man in an alleyway Wednesday night.

Police said they were called to the scene at Birch and Gibson avenues shortly before 10:30 pm.

The victim was transported to hospital where he later died.

There is no word on suspects at this time and a weapon has not been located, police said.

This is Hamilton’s seventh homicide of 2021.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Avenue express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:00 AM
Still dealing with a misty sky for many in #Toronto GTHA but visibility right at the surface has improved and Fog A…
Latest Weather
Read more