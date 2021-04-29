Ontario reports fewer than 4,000 COVID-19 cases for 5th straight day

Ontario is reporting 3,871 new COVID-19 cases and 41 additional deaths on Thursday.

It is the most deaths reported by the province in over two months as the total pandemic death toll surpasses the 8,000 mark.

The test positivity rate is 7.6 per cent, up slightly from 7.2 per cent a day ago. The province reported a record test positivity rate of 10.9 on Monday.

There were 56,939 tests completed in the last 24 hour period, up from nearly 51,000 a day ago.

Locally, there are 1,172 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel, 392 in York Region, 292 in Durham and 147 in Ottawa.

The province has now reported more resolved cases, 4,245, than new cases for eight straight days.

Ontario reported 3,480 new cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average is down to 3,810 from 4,176 a week ago.

There are now 2,248 people hospitalized in the province due to COVID-19 with 884 in the ICU.

The province announced new emergency measures on Wednesday that will allow hospitals to transfer patients awaiting long-term care to nursing or retirement homes without their consent.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the new measure is needed to free up hospital ICU beds while hundreds of patients currently in hospital are waiting to be discharged to a long-term care home.

There were 120,567 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hour period.

As of 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 5,027,770 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Child care workers in licensed settings across Ontario can start booking their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. In the coming weeks, eligibility will be expanded to child care workers in unlicensed child care settings.

Peel Region’s Chief Medial Officer of Health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, tells 680 NEWS the region has already vaccinated half a million residents and could hit herd immunity before in five or six weeks.

Most health experts say in order to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, approximately 70 per cent of residents would need to have immunity against the virus.

Members of the opposition, the province’s own science table and labour groups are among many criticizing the Ford government’s COVID-19 sick leave plan that, if passed, will see eligible workers get three paid days off and an increase of up to $1,000 a week.

Legislation for the new proposal will be introduced by the provincial government on Thursday.

More details to come.