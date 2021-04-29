Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario marks death-toll milestone as Atlantic bubble remains closed by outbreaks
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 29, 2021 12:00 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 29, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT
Ontario has marked a grim milestone with the province’s death toll pushing past 8,000 accelerated by a deadly third wave of the pandemic as Nova Scotia saw a slight decline in new infections.
Ontario officials say 41 more people had died from the virus for a total of 8,029.
The province is expected to announce updates to the its vaccination rollout later today as Ontario continues to grapple with surging infections in multiple regions.
There were 3,871 new cases and Premier Doug Ford remains in self-isolation after a possible exposure to the virus.
In Nova Scotia, there are 70 new cases, marking a slight drop only a few days after the province went into lock down with a record high of 96 daily cases Tuesday.
That, and other outbreaks of more contagious COVID variants, contributed to premiers in all four provinces of the Atlantic travel bubble delaying its reopening for an undetermined amount of time.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.
The Canadian Press
