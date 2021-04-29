Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario expected to give update on COVID-19 vaccination plan
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 29, 2021 10:19 am EDT
Ontario COVID-19 vaccine online booking portal. CITYNEWS
Ontario will be announcing an update to its vaccination rollout plan today.
Health Minister Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are scheduled to speak this afternoon.
Elliott said Monday the province is weighing a recommendation by its COVID-19 science advisory table, which said allocating shots based on transmission rate rather than age group would bring down COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
A total of 4,907,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Ontario.
The province says 365,166 people have been fully inoculated.
According to Wednesday’s daily report, over 116,000 doses had been given in the province in the past 24 hours.
Premier Doug Ford remains in self-isolation after a staff member he had close contact with tested positive for COVID-19. He has not since tested negative.
