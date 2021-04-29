Ontario child care workers eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine today

Child care workers in licensed settings across Ontario can start booking their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Those eligible will be able to book an appointment as of 8 a.m. through the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900 or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.

The province says that eligible workers in licensed child care settings will receive a letter from their employer which must be available at the point of booking and presented at the appointment.

In the coming weeks, eligibility will be expanded to child care workers in unlicensed child care settings.

The province announced the change earlier this week when it also expanded the eligibility for the provincial system to residents 45 and older in designated hot spot neighbourhoods

“Ontario’s child care workers are making a difference and supporting working parents at this critical time,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.

“That’s why child care workers province-wide will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Our child care centres are safe and the expansion of vaccines will further protect children and staff.”