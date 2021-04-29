Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario child care workers eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine today
by Michael Ranger
Posted Apr 29, 2021 7:06 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 29, 2021 at 7:13 am EDT
Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child care workers in licensed settings across Ontario can start booking their COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
Those eligible will be able to book an appointment as of 8 a.m. through the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900 or directly through public health units that use their own booking system.
The province says that eligible workers in licensed child care settings will receive a letter from their employer which must be available at the point of booking and presented at the appointment.
In the coming weeks, eligibility will be expanded to child care workers in unlicensed child care settings.
“Ontario’s child care workers are making a difference and supporting working parents at this critical time,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education.
“That’s why child care workers province-wide will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment. Our child care centres are safe and the expansion of vaccines will further protect children and staff.”
