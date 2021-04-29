Loading articles...

Montreal suburb's plan to charge for picnic table reservations draws backlash

Last Updated Apr 29, 2021 at 12:14 pm EDT

MONTREAL — A Montreal suburb is stirring up debate over a plan to charge its citizens to reserve picnic tables in city parks. 

A draft bylaw by Dorval city council proposes charging $10 for residents to reserve a picnic table for four hours and $25 for non-residents.

A spokesman for the city says the idea arose after COVID-19 caused a surge in demand last year, leading to complaints from people who weren’t able to find a table.

Sébastien Gauthier says the idea has prompted a flood of questions from residents who worry about access or are angry at the prospect of paying for something their taxes cover.

He says the reservation system will apply only in two of the busiest parks and only on weekends, and it’s not necessary to pay for a table in order to use one that hasn’t been reserved.

He said the city is also open to reviewing its plan and making changes to the bylaw before it’s scheduled to be adopted in mid-May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
CLEAR - WB 401 west of Avenue express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:00 AM
Still dealing with a misty sky for many in #Toronto GTHA but visibility right at the surface has improved and Fog A…
Latest Weather
Read more