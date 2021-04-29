How B.C. dodged COVID-19’s first wave, but got swamped by its third

In today’s Big Story podcast, a year ago, as the pandemic’s first wave began to recede, British Columbia was held up as a shining example of a large Canadian province that managed to beat back COVID-19. Its top doctor, Bonnie Henry, was a hero and even something of a celebrity.

A year later, all that has changed. BC has been one of Canada’s worst hit province’s in the third wave, Dr. Henry’s decisions are being second guessed, and a government that won a majority this past fall is no longer being hailed as the pinnacle of pandemic leadership. What happened?

GUEST: Liza Yuzda, Legislative reporter, CityNews1130

