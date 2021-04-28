George Springer expected to make Blue Jays debut Wednesday

Toronto’s $150-million man appears ready to make his long-awaited, Blue Jays debut.

Outfielder George Springer is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals, according to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae.

#BlueJays George Springer is expected to make his debut tonight in series finale vs #Nats pic.twitter.com/4BV1nqP051 — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) April 28, 2021

Sportsnet’s Ben Wagner says Springer will return though it’s unclear if he will be at DH or in the outfield.

The biggest free-agent acquisition in franchise history has yet to play this season due to a lingering quad strain and an oblique issue he sustained in spring training.

“He feels great except the running,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said pregame on Tuesday.

Springer, 31, signed a five-year, $150-million contract with the Blue Jays this winter.

Toronto is off on Thursday and then open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-11 without Springer in the lineup in large part thanks to the emergence of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who finished Tuesday’s game with three home runs and seven RBIs.

The 22-year-old smacked a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the third inning, a solo shot in the fifth off one of this generation’s most dominant pitchers, and a two-run jack off reliever Kyle Finnegan in the seventh.

That made him the seventh-youngest player to go deep three times in a big-league game, while his seven RBIs established a new career-high.