George Springer expected to make Blue Jays debut Wednesday

Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 2:41 pm EDT

Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off Detroit Tigers starter Michael Fulmer during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 11, 2021, at TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius

Toronto’s $150-million man appears ready to make his long-awaited, Blue Jays debut.

Outfielder George Springer is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals, according to Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae.

Sportsnet’s Ben Wagner says Springer will return though it’s unclear if he will be at DH or in the outfield.

The biggest free-agent acquisition in franchise history has yet to play this season due to a lingering quad strain and an oblique issue he sustained in spring training.

“He feels great except the running,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said pregame on Tuesday.

Springer, 31, signed a five-year, $150-million contract with the Blue Jays this winter.

Toronto is off on Thursday and then open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Blue Jays have gone 11-11 without Springer in the lineup in large part thanks to the emergence of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who finished Tuesday’s game with three home runs and seven RBIs.

The 22-year-old smacked a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the third inning, a solo shot in the fifth off one of this generation’s most dominant pitchers, and a two-run jack off reliever Kyle Finnegan in the seventh.

That made him the seventh-youngest player to go deep three times in a big-league game, while his seven RBIs established a new career-high.

