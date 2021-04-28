The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

There are 1,202,737 confirmed cases in Canada.

_ Canada: 1,202,737 confirmed cases (83,354 active, 1,095,266 resolved, 24,117 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.

There were 7,751 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 219.32 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 55,276 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 7,897.

There were 54 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 350 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 50. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 63.46 per 100,000 people.

There have been 31,173,221 tests completed.

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 1,066 confirmed cases (31 active, 1,029 resolved, six deaths).

There were four new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 5.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 17 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 1.15 per 100,000 people.

There have been 240,741 tests completed.

_ Prince Edward Island: 179 confirmed cases (11 active, 168 resolved, zero deaths).

There were two new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 6.89 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of five new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 141,161 tests completed.

_ Nova Scotia: 2,290 confirmed cases (489 active, 1,734 resolved, 67 deaths).

There were 75 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 49.93 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 434 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 62.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.84 per 100,000 people.

There have been 524,112 tests completed.

_ New Brunswick: 1,890 confirmed cases (123 active, 1,731 resolved, 36 deaths).

There were eight new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 15.74 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 86 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 12.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of two new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.04 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.61 per 100,000 people.

There have been 295,747 tests completed.

_ Quebec: 347,690 confirmed cases (9,948 active, 326,834 resolved, 10,908 deaths).

There were 1,094 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 116.02 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 7,293 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,042.

There were 12 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 70 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 10. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.12 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 127.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,165,807 tests completed.

_ Ontario: 455,606 confirmed cases (38,853 active, 408,765 resolved, 7,988 deaths).

There were 3,480 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 263.7 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 26,483 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 3,783.

There were 24 new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 199 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 28. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.19 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 54.21 per 100,000 people.

There have been 13,794,497 tests completed.

_ Manitoba: 38,211 confirmed cases (2,206 active, 35,034 resolved, 971 deaths).

There were 189 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 159.94 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,582 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 226.

There were three new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 10 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is one. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.1 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 70.4 per 100,000 people.

There have been 669,192 tests completed.

_ Saskatchewan: 40,614 confirmed cases (2,443 active, 37,685 resolved, 486 deaths).

There were 213 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 207.27 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,731 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 247.

There were four new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 17 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.21 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 41.23 per 100,000 people.

There have been 757,668 tests completed.

_ Alberta: 186,679 confirmed cases (20,938 active, 163,668 resolved, 2,073 deaths).

There were 1,839 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 473.51 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,449 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,636.

There were six new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 21 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is three. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.07 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 46.88 per 100,000 people.

There have been 4,087,512 tests completed.

_ British Columbia: 127,889 confirmed cases (8,256 active, 118,057 resolved, 1,576 deaths).

There were 841 new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 160.38 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 6,138 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 877.

There were five new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 30 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is four. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.08 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.62 per 100,000 people.

There have been 2,458,068 tests completed.

_ Yukon: 81 confirmed cases (zero active, 79 resolved, two deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of three new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.

There were zero new reported deaths Wednesday. Over the past seven days there has been one new reported death. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is zero. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.34 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 4.76 per 100,000 people.

There have been 8,918 tests completed.

_ Northwest Territories: 51 confirmed cases (six active, 45 resolved, zero deaths).

There were zero new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 13.29 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of six new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is one.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.

There have been 18,113 tests completed.

_ Nunavut: 478 confirmed cases (50 active, 424 resolved, four deaths).

There were six new cases Wednesday. The rate of active cases is 127.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 49 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is seven.

There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 10.16 per 100,000 people.

There have been 11,609 tests completed.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press