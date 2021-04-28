For South Asian-Canadians, two pandemics at once

In today’s Big Story podcast, in neighbourhoods like Peel in Ontario, South Asian-Canadians are being impacted by COVID-19 at a much greater number than their share of the population. At the same time, many have friends and family in India, which is facing perhaps the worst outbreak of the entire global pandemic. As South Asian-Canadians in hotspots try to navigate inequality at home, they’re also desperate to help their loved ones overseas.

Now that India’s hospital system has collapsed, global aid is finally on the way. But will it be enough? How did things get so bad? What can Canada, and Canadians, do to help both a country in trouble, and our neighbours in despair?

GUEST: Sabina Vohra-Miller, clinical pharmacologist, co-founder of the South Asian Health Network

