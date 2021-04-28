Loading articles...

Smokies announces dates for firefly viewing, lottery to open

Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 4:14 am EDT

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park has announced June 1-8 as the dates for its annual synchronous firefly viewing opportunity.

The Photinus carolinus is a unique firefly species that flashes synchronously. They draw thousands of visitors to the park each year. The firefly viewing event was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and this year vehicle passes will be limited to 100 per night for the eight nights of predicted peak firefly activity, according to the park. Attendance is limited in order to reduce traffic congestion and minimize the disturbance to these unique fireflies during their mating period.

A lottery for vehicle passes is online at www.recreation.gov. The lottery opens on Friday morning and closes on Monday. Results will be available by May 7.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:49 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Wednesday morning! More rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms ⛈ today. Steady rain for Thursday for #Toronto GTA ☔️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more