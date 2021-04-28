Loading articles...

'Small Axe,' 'The Crown' lead race for UK's BAFTA TV awards

Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 6:14 am EDT

LONDON — “Small Axe,” a series of dramas exploring the experiences of London’s West Indian community from the 1960s to the 1980s, received 15 nominations on Wednesday for the British Academy Television Awards.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen has a best-director nomination for the BBC series, and there are acting nominations for John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby and Micheal Ward. “Small Axe” is also nominated for best miniseries.

Royal drama “The Crown” is nominated in 10 categories for the awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Emmys, including best drama series. Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter have acting nods for their performances as Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Princess Margaret in the Netflix series.

Other leading contenders include “I May Destroy You,” writer-performer Michaela Coel’s powerful drama about a woman dealing with a sexual assault, which has eight nominations including best miniseries. “Normal People,” an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel about star-crossed Irish lovers, has seven nominations.

The awards will be handed out at two ceremonies: craft categories on May 24 and the rest during a televised event on June 6.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
UPDATE: In Vaughan, NB/SB Dufferin remains CLOSED from Major Mackenzie to Teston. York Regional Police are conducti…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Wednesday morning! More rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms ⛈ today. Steady rain for Thursday for #Toronto GTA ☔️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more