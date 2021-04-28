Loading articles...

Peel District School Board offers schools as locations for COVID-19 vaccine sites

Peel District School Board headquarters in Mississauga.

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) is offering its schools as locations for pop-up vaccinations sites in hotspots in the region.

PDSB Director of Education Colleen Russell-Rawlins and Supervisor Bruce Rodrigues made the offer to Peel’s medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh in a letter on Wednesday.

“We realize vaccine supplies and space are limited,” they wrote. “As vaccine supplies are made available, we are prepared to partner alongside you to make our schools sites available during this period that the large majority of students are learning remotely.”

No further details about which schools are available for pop-up clinics were released.

Russell-Rawlins and Rodrigues also thanked Dr. Loh for his efforts to keep the community safe and said the board wanted to do its part in the fight against COVID-19.

“We want to step up and be part of the solution for our education workers, our students, their families and the communities who urgently need help to push back this pandemic,” they said.

