Multiple victims reported in Ajax shooting

Durham Police say there are multiple victims following a shooting in Ajax on Wednesday.

Several witnesses tell CityNews and 680 News that several shots were fired near Harwood Road and Kingston Road around 5 p.m.

Police say one of the victims was taken to a trauma centre with unknown injuries. The condition of the other victims is unknown.

No suspect information has been made available at this time.

Roads in the area have been closed while police investigate.

