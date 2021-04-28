Loading articles...

Grains mostly lower, livestock mixed

Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 11:14 am EDT

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 15.75 cents at $7.3075 a bushel; May rose 12.50 cents at $7.0975 a bushel; May oats was off 4.50 cents at $4.01 a bushel; while May soybeans fell 11 cents at $15.6575 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle up .25 cent at $1.1950 a pound; Apr. feeder cattle was off .13 cent at $1.3437 a pound; April lean hogs rose 3.15 cents at 1.1105 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
EB 401 approaching Salem - the centre lane and right shoulder are blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
What are you seeing outside your window? Share your photos and videos with us (safely, of course) with @680NEWS!
Latest Weather
Read more