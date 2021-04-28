Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Father of Alberta teen who died says he believes she had a variant of COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 28, 2021 3:46 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT
MAGRATH, Alta. — The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19.
Ron Strate of Magrath, Alta., says his daughter Sarah was healthy and active when her health deteriorated Monday, and she died soon after arriving at the hospital.
Strate says Alberta Health Services is looking into whether she died due to a variant of COVID-19.
He says Sarah’s death is an example of why Albertans need to take the pandemic seriously.
On Monday, he says students at Sarah’s high school will wear a onesie to commemorate her life because she loved wearing them so much.
Her funeral is next week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.
The Canadian Press
