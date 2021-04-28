Loading articles...

Father of Alberta teen who died says he believes she had a variant of COVID-19

Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 3:58 pm EDT

MAGRATH, Alta. — The father of a 17-year-old girl from a southern Alberta town says he’s convinced she died because of COVID-19.

Ron Strate of Magrath, Alta., says his daughter Sarah was healthy and active when her health deteriorated Monday, and she died soon after arriving at the hospital.

Strate says Alberta Health Services is looking into whether she died due to a variant of COVID-19.

He says Sarah’s death is an example of why Albertans need to take the pandemic seriously.

On Monday, he says students at Sarah’s high school will wear a onesie to commemorate her life because she loved wearing them so much.

Her funeral is next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB 401 at the 400 express. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 PM
Big difference in temps right now across southern Ontario. Hamilton starting to warm up!
Latest Weather
Read more