Energy and tech sectors lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 9:58 am EDT

A street sign along Bay Street in Toronto's financial district during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Strength in the energy and technology sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index to a triple-digit advance in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 103.73 points at 19,278.82.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 112.89 points at 33,872.04. The S&P 500 index was up 1.46 points at 4,188.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 39.61 points at 14,050.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.66 cents US compared with 80.63 cents US on Tuesday.

The June crude oil contract was up 70 cents at US$63.64 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.98 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$8.70 at US$1,770.10 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.46 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press

