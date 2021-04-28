Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Bomb targets police van in southwest Pakistan, kills officer
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2021 5:33 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT
QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful roadside bomb went off near a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing an officer and wounding five others, police said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Qilla Abdullah in Baluchistan province. The town is located 75 kilometres (30 miles) north of Quetta, the provincial capital.
Police officer Abdullah Achakzai said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.
The attack came as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Baluchistan on a day-long visit. The premier was far from where the attack happened.
Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil. Militants from the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group are also active in the province.