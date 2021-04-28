Loading articles...

Bomb targets police van in southwest Pakistan, kills officer

Last Updated Apr 28, 2021 at 5:44 am EDT

QUETTA, Pakistan — A powerful roadside bomb went off near a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing an officer and wounding five others, police said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in the town of Qilla Abdullah in Baluchistan province. The town is located 75 kilometres (30 miles) north of Quetta, the provincial capital.

Police officer Abdullah Achakzai said the victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

The attack came as Prime Minister Imran Khan was in Baluchistan on a day-long visit. The premier was far from where the attack happened.

Baluchistan has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by small separatists groups demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region’s natural resources, such as gas and oil. Militants from the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group are also active in the province.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:49 AM
Clear! All lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:08 AM
Good Wednesday morning! More rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms ⛈ today. Steady rain for Thursday for #Toronto GTA ☔️ (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more