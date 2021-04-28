Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
AP source: Search warrant executed at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 28, 2021 12:44 pm EDT
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to "step up" and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
NEW YORK – A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giuliani‘s Manhattan residence.
The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his business dealings in Ukraine. Details of the reasons for the search were not immediately available.
The official who confirmed the execution of the search warrant did not have approval to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
A message left for Giuliani‘s lawyer wasn’t immediately returned.