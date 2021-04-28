Potential announcement on province wide paid sick days coming Wednesday

Ontario’s finance and labour ministers are prepared to make an announcement on Wednesday as mounting pressure continues to build with legislators and pundits pressing the Ford government to implement their own paid-sick day plan.

Peter Bethlanvalvy and Monte McNaughton are expected to speak around 3:15 p.m. today; one day after a spokeswoman for Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister said Ottawa will help when Ontario is ready to mandate a sick-leave program for provincially regulated businesses.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Freeland is engaged directly on this adding that the “Provinces need to look at the way to deliver sick leave directly through employers, which the federal government can’t do.”

Trudeau says Ottawa is in talks with Ontario as the province looks to provide paid sick days to workers, but stressed that such leave should be delivered directly through employers.

“We need to work together and provinces need to look at the way to deliver a sick leave directly through employers, which the federal government can’t do,” he said.

Advocates and experts have said a provincial program is needed because the federal program’s funds take too long to arrive, individuals need to apply for the benefit, and some money is clawed back for taxes.

Ford promised last Thursday that Ontario would bring in its own program after the federal government did not enhance its existing benefit in its latest budget.

That same day, however, Ontario’s finance minister wrote Ottawa to ask for their co-operation to top up the federal measure.

Bethlenfalvy said Ontario would give the federal government funding to double its existing benefit if Ottawa would administer the topped-up payment to workers in the province. The move would give $1,000 a week to eligible workers, he wrote.

Labour minister McNaughton said Tuesday that changing the federal program would be the fastest and simplest way to help workers.

“There’s no reason for any province across the country to duplicate that infrastructure,” said McNaughton.

“We’re willing to pay 100 percent of the cost to double this program, to make it retroactive for 60 days, and get cheques out the door as quickly as possible.”

The Ford government has been heavily criticized for failing to bring a provincial sick-leave program during the pandemic.

Public health experts, labour groups, and local officials have been unrelenting in their calls for sick leave support for much of the pandemic, arguing it would greatly reduce COVID-19 spread in workplaces.

Dr. Michael Warner, head of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital, posted a video to Twitter breaking down the numbers and highlighting how paid sick days would directly impact the family of one of his patients.

We spending the $$$ to fly a #COVID ICU patient 919km from Toronto to Thunder Bay….but @ongov won't provide #PaidSickLeave. pic.twitter.com/Ws3jfK11el — Michael Warner (@drmwarner) April 27, 2021

The recent COVID-19 death of a 13-year-old Brampton, Ont., girl whose father is an essential worker renewed calls for an Ontario program.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said it’s clear the federal government had “rebuffed” the province’s request.

“That’s not going to stop the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces and it’s not going to stop the deaths,” she said.