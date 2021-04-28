Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to speak on COVID-19, expansion at Calgary hospital

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will be speaking to reporters this afternoon on COVID-19 and expansion projects at Calgary’s Rockyview Hospital.

The media announcement comes a day after the province reported 20,721 active cases of COVID-19.

That is the second highest total since the peak of the second wave, which saw more than 21,000 cases in mid-December.

Kenney has dismissed calls to bring in more stringent health restrictions to reduce the numbers.

He says the existing health measures are fine and any new rules would likely be ignored.

Alberta does not currently allow any indoor social gatherings, and there are sharp restrictions on customer capacity in retail stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press