York Region opening vaccine appointments for pregnant women, 35+ in hot spot

York Region is opening about 25,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Tuesday for residents in a hot spot neighbourhood.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., pregnant women and those aged 35 and older in the L4H postal code will be able to book their shots.

The region says it is experiencing a limited vaccine supply, so walk-ins will not be accepted.

Appointments can be made at york.ca/covid19vaccine.