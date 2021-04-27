Loading articles...

Luminato Festival Toronto postponed to October due to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Joni Mitchell waves to the crowd during her 70th birthday tribute concert as part of the Luminato Festival at Massey Hall in Toronto on Tuesday June 18, 2013. Saskatoon City Council announced today it will be naming a walkway along River Landing in recognition of the accomplishments of Joni Mitchell. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

Toronto’s arts-filled Luminato Festival is moving from June to October due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.

Organizers say they’ve rescheduled the 15th-anniversary event so they “can safely deliver a powerful program which shares the artists’ collective vision.”

This is the first time the Luminato Festival Toronto has been postponed. Last year’s festival was held virtually in June.

The not-for-profit organization says it wants to prioritize the health and safety of participants. Organizers didn’t announce a specific date but say they will reveal details in June.

They add that the arts and culture festival will include original Canadian film and digital experiences from across the Greater Toronto Area. It typically involves live music, dance, and theatrical performances.

The festival says it’s working closely with the city and a COVID-19 health and safety specialist on their plans.

“Although most of the fall festival will be a series of beautiful digital premieres, there are a few special opportunities for live, in-person participation, which will be very welcome, we think,” festival CEO Celia Smith said Tuesday in a statement.

“The Luminato Festival is an example of Toronto’s tremendous resilience and is an important beacon of hope as we begin rebuilding our great city. The arts, as demonstrated by Luminato’s exciting programming, will play a critical role in bringing this city back to life,” says Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“The City of Toronto is delighted that, despite facing so many challenges, Luminato Festival will go forward this Fall with an exciting lineup of films and digital experiences. I’m proud of our partnership with Celia Smith and the Luminato team that has seen us maintain critical funding for the event, while City staff work closely with the event organizers to assist in Luminato’s adaptation.”

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB/SB Kennedy north of Ellesmere.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:05 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: If you were surprised to see a tornado warning pop up on your phone - it is indeed a false alarm. There are no severe storms…
Latest Weather
Read more