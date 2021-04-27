Luminato Festival Toronto postponed to October due to latest COVID-19 restrictions

Toronto’s arts-filled Luminato Festival is moving from June to October due to the latest COVID-19 restrictions in Ontario.

Organizers say they’ve rescheduled the 15th-anniversary event so they “can safely deliver a powerful program which shares the artists’ collective vision.”

This is the first time the Luminato Festival Toronto has been postponed. Last year’s festival was held virtually in June.

The not-for-profit organization says it wants to prioritize the health and safety of participants. Organizers didn’t announce a specific date but say they will reveal details in June.

Latest pandemic restrictions push 2021 Luminato Festival Toronto into Fall for the first time in 15-year history. "The arts will play a critical role in bringing this city back to life.” @JohnTory Press releasehttps://t.co/ZAu9OuySvr#luminato #toronto @cityoftoronto pic.twitter.com/G0LL1LhkKa — Luminato Festival Toronto (@Luminato) April 27, 2021

They add that the arts and culture festival will include original Canadian film and digital experiences from across the Greater Toronto Area. It typically involves live music, dance, and theatrical performances.

The festival says it’s working closely with the city and a COVID-19 health and safety specialist on their plans.

“Although most of the fall festival will be a series of beautiful digital premieres, there are a few special opportunities for live, in-person participation, which will be very welcome, we think,” festival CEO Celia Smith said Tuesday in a statement.

“The Luminato Festival is an example of Toronto’s tremendous resilience and is an important beacon of hope as we begin rebuilding our great city. The arts, as demonstrated by Luminato’s exciting programming, will play a critical role in bringing this city back to life,” says Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“The City of Toronto is delighted that, despite facing so many challenges, Luminato Festival will go forward this Fall with an exciting lineup of films and digital experiences. I’m proud of our partnership with Celia Smith and the Luminato team that has seen us maintain critical funding for the event, while City staff work closely with the event organizers to assist in Luminato’s adaptation.”