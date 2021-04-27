Loading articles...

Fatal collision closes Toronto-bound QEW at Burlington Skyway

Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 6:52 am EDT

(Photo/OPP)

One man is dead following a fatal collision on the Toronto-bound QEW near Nikola Tesla Blvd. in Hamilton.

Police say an excavator in a construction zone struck an overhead road sign, causing it to collapse and fall onto the roadway and strike a passing vehicle.

The 46-year-old driver of the passing vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Toronto bound QEW approaching the Burlington Skyway remains closed for clean-up and the investigation. OPP says the highway will be closed until around 9 .am.

The highway is shut down from Nikola Tesla Blvd. in Hamilton to North Shore Blvd. in Burlington. Toronto bound traffic is being forced off at Nikola Tesla.

