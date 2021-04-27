Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fatal collision closes Toronto-bound QEW at Burlington Skyway
by News Staff
Posted Apr 27, 2021 5:50 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 6:52 am EDT
(Photo/OPP)
One man is dead following a fatal collision on the Toronto-bound QEW near Nikola Tesla Blvd. in Hamilton.
Police say an excavator in a construction zone struck an overhead road sign, causing it to collapse and fall onto the roadway and strike a passing vehicle.
The 46-year-old driver of the passing vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Toronto bound QEW approaching the Burlington Skyway remains closed for clean-up and the investigation. OPP says the highway will be closed until around 9 .am.
The highway is shut down from Nikola Tesla Blvd. in Hamilton to North Shore Blvd. in Burlington. Toronto bound traffic is being forced off at Nikola Tesla.
Fatal collision: #QEW Toronto bound at Nikola Tesla Blvd: An excavator in a construction zone struck an overhead road sign causing it to collapse and fall onto the roadway striking a passing vehicle. The 46 year driver from Niagara in the car was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/A3Njm1LqoA