Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple Store

Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 12:28 pm EDT

Movies US charts:

1. Nobody

2. Promising Young Woman

3. The Courier (2021)

4. Minari

5. News of the World

6. The Father

7. Crimson Tide

8. Nomadland

9. City of Lies

10. Wonder Woman 1984

Movies US charts – Independent:

1. Promising Young Woman

2. Minari

3. The Father

4. Monday

5. Willy’s Wonderland

6. Trigger Point

7. Another Round

8. Our Friend

9. Super Troopers

10. Shiva Baby

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 31 minutes ago
SB 427 ramp to QEW is reduced to one lane for construction, slow from Dundas express. #SB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:05 AM
Retweeted @680NEWS: If you were surprised to see a tornado warning pop up on your phone - it is indeed a false alarm. There are no severe storms…
Latest Weather
Read more