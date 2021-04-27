The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 today and 29 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 1,044 new cases in Toronto, 673 in Peel Region, and 452 in York Region.

She also says there are 171 new cases in Durham Region and 150 in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Health says 2,336 people are currently hospitalized, 875 patients are in intensive care, and 589 are on a ventilator.

10:20 a.m.

Nunavut is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 and six recoveries today.

There are now 49 active cases in the territory, 45 of them in Iqaluit.

There are also two active cases in Kinngait and two in Rankin Inlet.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says all the infected individuals are in isolation and doing well.

9:50 a.m.

Nova Scotia is reporting 96 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The vast majority are in the Halifax area, where 90 new cases have been identified.

Three cases are in the province’s eastern health zone, two in the western zone and one is reported in the northern zone.

The province now has a total of 419 active infections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press