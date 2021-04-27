Loading articles...

Tanker spills oil off Chinese port after collision

Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 7:58 am EDT

BEIJING — A tanker spilled oil into the sea off one of China’s busiest ports Tuesday after a collision with another vessel, the government and a ship tracking company reported.

The A Symphony collided early Tuesday with a cargo vessel, the Sea Justice, while approaching Qingdao, according to MarineTraffic.com.

It was anchored outside Qingdao, southeast of Beijing, the Maritime Safety Administration said. Other ships were told to stay at least 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometres) away, but the agency gave no details of damage or how much oil leaked.

The Associated Press

