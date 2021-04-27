Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Scam artists use Rogers wireless outage as a lure by offering fake compensation
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 27, 2021 12:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 12:28 pm EDT
TORONTO — Scam artists have been using last week’s wireless outage at Rogers Communications Inc. as a way to trick people into clicking on fraudulent links.
One fake claim that’s made its way to social media falsely says in capital letters that R0GERS WIRELESS INC. is offering a $50 credit to make up for the inconvenience if people click on a link.
One clue that it’s a fake is that the message spells Rogers with a zero instead of an O, though that’s harder to see because the company name is spelled in capital letters.
In addition, Rogers is offering credits but that $50 flat-rate figure is bogus and the link is potentially dangerous because it doesn’t come from Rogers.
A Rogers spokesman says the real credit is equal to one day’s service, so the amount depends on the customer, and a credit will go automatically to May bills, so don’t click on the link.
A Rogers web page about frauds and scams also asks anybody who gets a suspicious text message to forward it to 7726 (SPAM) because the company doesn’t send credit notifications by text.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)
The Canadian Press
