Peel workplace vaccination clinics start today at 2 meat processing plants

Peel Region’s plan to take its mass vaccination effort directly to major workplaces begins on Tuesday.

The workplace clinics will begin operation at two Maple Lodge Farms locations in Brampton and Mississauga.

The pop-up clinics are expected to administer around 7,000 doses in the first three weeks.

“Workplace vaccination clinics represent an expansion of our mobile offerings here in Peel, and supply now permits us to launch this offering in support of our overall mass vaccination efforts,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health.

“By reaching out directly to residents and workplaces in hotspots, we can continue to address transmission in our community and quickly protect even more residents in our community, particularly those who cannot work from home.”

On Wednesday, clinics will hit Maple Leaf Foods locations in Brampton and Mississauga and on May 5 they will arrive at Amazon locations in Brampton and Bolton. At each workplace clinic, only employees at the facility will be eligible to get the shot.

The clinics are the first public-private vaccination partnerships in the province.