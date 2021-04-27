Loading articles...

2 more vaccine pop-up clinics opening for 25 Peel Region hotspot postal codes

Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 2:08 pm EDT

A man receives a COVID-19 vaccine. HANDOUT/Region of Peel

Peel Region is opening two more vaccine pop-up clinics for its hotspot communities this week.

The clinics, dubbed ‘Peel Vaxx Pop Ups,’ are being launched in partnership with the province, the Muslim Association of Canada, the Brampton Islamic Centre and other groups including the Canadian Muslim COVID-19 Task Force, with a view to boosting vaccination efforts in the Muslim community during Ramadan.

The clinics are located at the Brampton Islamic Centre and the MAC Islamic Community Centre of Ontario. They will run from April 30 to May 11 and will deliver 14,000 doses of vaccine.

Those over 18 who live in the following hotspots can book appointments starting Tuesday on the region’s booking portal:

  • L4T, L4W, L4X, L4Z
  • L5A, L5B, L5C, L5K, L5L, L5M, L5N, L5R, L5V, L5W
  • L6P, L6R, L6S, L6T, L6V, L6W, L6X, L6Y, L6Z
  • L7A, L7C

 

In a release Peel Public Health says appointments are “extremely limited” and the registration system may have some issues due to high demand. As such, those who are eligible and able to go to one of Peel’s 11 fixed site vaccine clinics are being encouraged to do so.

More Peel Vaxx Pop Ups will be opening in hotspots throughout May.

