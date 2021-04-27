Woman in wheelchair dies after being hit by dump truck in city's east end: EMS

Toronto paramedics say a pedestrian that was using a wheelchair has been pronounced dead after they were struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Toronto police say the victim, a woman, was hit by a dump truck in the Main Street and Danforth Avenue area shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics say she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver remained and is cooperating with police.

Danforth and Westlake avenues, as well as Main and Gerrard streets, are closed for the investigation.