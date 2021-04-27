New Mexico tourist wins $10.5M Las Vegas casino slot jackpot

LAS VEGAS — A visitor from New Mexico won a $10.5 million slot machine jackpot early Tuesday at a Las Vegas casino, the property reported.

The South Point Hotel Casino & Spa said the Megabucks payout was Nevada’s largest jackpot of the year.

The player won on a $5 wager, according to a news release that said the winner did not want to be publicly identified.

Megabucks is manufactured and operated by London-based International Game Technology.

The jackpot at the south Las Vegas Strip property came just hours after a tourist from Alaska won more than $2.1 million with a $40 bet on a Monopoly Millionaire slot machine at The Cosmopolitan.

That winner’s name also was not released.

The Associated Press