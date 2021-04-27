Motorcyclist injured in Mississauga crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash involving another vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to the scene of the collision at Eglinton and Metcalfe Avenues at 8:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist was conscious when emergency crews arrived and was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Eglinton is closed between Glen Erin and Erin Mills Parkway.

