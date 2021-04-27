Motion to allow alcohol consumption in parks, beaches goes before committee today

Pinot in the park. Beers on the beach. Torontonians could legally be allowed to enjoy both this summer if one city councillor gets his way.

Josh Matlow has a motion before Tuesday’s economic and community development committee meeting calling on the city to launch a pilot project to allow for the consumption of alcohol in public parks and beaches with washroom facilities.

The pilot would run from May 21, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, until Halloween. The alcohol content of the drinks would be capped at 15 per cent and drinking hours would be limited from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Matlow says heading into the second summer of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is up to the city to create environments where social connections with friends and family can be made in the safest way possible way.

He says many residents don’t have outdoor spaces and should not be left with unsafe options such as gathering indoors or, like many over the past year, choosing to drink illegally in parks.