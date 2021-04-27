Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of stabbing both parents to death at Hamilton apartment: police
by News staff
Posted Apr 27, 2021 12:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 12:52 pm EDT
Scene outside of triple stabbing at apartment building in Hamilton, Ontario on April 26, 2121. CHCH
Two people who died after being stabbed at a Hamilton apartment on Monday were the parents of the accused, Hamilton police confirm.
Police were first called to an apartment at 20 George St. at around 12:35 p.m. Monday for reports of a man stabbing a woman on the 13th floor hallway.
“Upon arrival, police found a 34-year-old male and 61-year-old female lying in the hallway suffering from stab wounds. Both individuals were in critical condition. Information was received that a second male victim was in a nearby apartment and when police entered the unit, they located a 67-year-old male suffering from serious stab wounds as well.”
All three were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The 67-year-old man later died during surgery.
The 34-year-old survived his injuries and is recovering in hospital under police guard. Police say when he regains consciousness he will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
“The accused is the son of the two deceased and next-of-kin were eventually located last evening,” police revealed. “The names of the victims and accused will be released once extended family is notified.”
Police say the incident was a “family dispute” and no other suspects are being sought.