Man accused of stabbing both parents to death at Hamilton apartment: police

Two people who died after being stabbed at a Hamilton apartment on Monday were the parents of the accused, Hamilton police confirm.

Police were first called to an apartment at 20 George St. at around 12:35 p.m. Monday for reports of a man stabbing a woman on the 13th floor hallway.

“Upon arrival, police found a 34-year-old male and 61-year-old female lying in the hallway suffering from stab wounds. Both individuals were in critical condition. Information was received that a second male victim was in a nearby apartment and when police entered the unit, they located a 67-year-old male suffering from serious stab wounds as well.”

All three were taken to hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead. The 67-year-old man later died during surgery.

The 34-year-old survived his injuries and is recovering in hospital under police guard. Police say when he regains consciousness he will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

“The accused is the son of the two deceased and next-of-kin were eventually located last evening,” police revealed. “The names of the victims and accused will be released once extended family is notified.”

Police say the incident was a “family dispute” and no other suspects are being sought.