King City anti-masker arrested in Thunder Bay at anti-lockdown protest

A notorious anti-masker from King City has been arrested once again in Thunder Bay after an anti-lockdown protest in the city.

Chris Saccoccia, who goes by “Chris Sky,” on social media has been traveling across the country protesting mask mandates and lockdowns.

Thunder Bay police confirmed he was charged for Breach of Undertaking and facing charges under the Emergency Management And Civil Protection Act.

Two other organizers of the event, one from Thunder Bay and another from British Columbia, are also facing charges.

The police service said they became aware of the event and potential large gathering last week and determined Tuesday evening the event was in violation of the province’s stay-at-home order

Saccoccia had previously been charged for breaking the federally mandated COVID-19 quarantine to go to anti-mask rallies in downtown Toronto.

He was also arrested at the Moncton airport last October for reportedly arguing on a plane with a WestJet flight attendant over what he claims to be a medical note exempting him from wearing a mask.

A video showed an RCMP officer placing him under arrest for causing a disturbance.

With files from The Canadian Press