How do handguns get from American gun shows to the streets of Toronto?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you probably know already that most of the illegal guns in Canada come from the United States. But how much do you—or the police—really know about the long journeys they take to get here? Who’s buying them and moving them? How do they get across the border? Why aren’t more stopped before they can enter Canada? And how do they get from the border to the street to the hands of a would-be killer?

A new documentary takes a look inside how the guns get here, and what might actually work to stop them.

GUEST: Cristina Howorun, CityNews (You can watch The Gun Chase tonight on CityTV.)

