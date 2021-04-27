Loading articles...

Ford government offers to double federal sick leave payments, feds not on board

Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 11:22 am EDT

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy listens as Premier Doug Ford holds his daily briefing at Rouge Valley Hospital in Toronto on Monday, March 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Ford government is offering to double the federal paid sick day payments to $1,000 a week; something the feds say they’re not prepared to sign off on.

Rather than creating its own program, the Ford government has offered to the federal government that it pay the difference and offer workers $1,000 a week rather than the current $500.

Ontario’s Labour Minister confirmed Tuesday that the province won’t legislate provincial paid sick leave.

680 NEWS has obtained a letter sent to federal Finance Minster Chrystia Freeland from Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, in it Mr. Bethlenfalvy says the provincial government is prepared to make this commitment “immediately” and pay the full cost of the top up.

This move, if it happens, would not address one of the biggest criticisms regarding the federal Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), that it takes too long to get workers money.

Workers have to apply for support payments after they have lost money due to time off .

Letter to Minister Freeland

In response, the federal finance minister’s office tells 680 NEWS “When Ontario is ready to mandate sick leave in provincially-regulated businesses, as we have done for federally-regulated businesses, we will be there to help.”

“In fact, the wage subsidy was designed – and is already set up – to provide employers with financial support to pay the wages of workers who are on sick leave,” said Katherine Cuplinskas.

“The CRSB is there to help those Canadians who would otherwise fall through the cracks – either because they do not have a regular employer or because their province has not yet mandated that paid sick leave be offered.”

Public health experts, labour groups, and local officials have been calling for sick-leave support for much of the pandemic, arguing it would reduce COVID-19 spread in workplaces.

RELATED: Majority of Ontarians support paid sick days for workers, diverting COVID-19 vaccines to hotspots

The Progressive Conservative government rejected opposition motions on paid sick and said it was waiting to see if the recently released federal budget included any changes to the program.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath once again openly criticized Ontario’s approach to protecting residents, saying “every delay of the paid sick days Doug Ford promised last week means more infections and more families devastated.”

“The federal program is not paid sick days and has already failed to save workers & stop the spread. #PaidSickDays must be immediate, seamless, and without barriers.”

With files from 680 NEWS Parliament Hill reporter Cormac Mac Sweeney and 680 NEWS business reporter Richard Southern

