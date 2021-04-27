Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Canada still counting on U.S. to share its AstraZeneca stockpile, Trudeau says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 27, 2021 2:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 2:28 pm EDT
WASHINGTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s still counting on the United States to share some of its COVID-19 vaccine surplus with Canada.
Trudeau says the federal government is in close contact with the U.S. about procuring more doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
But just how many of an estimated 60 million doses might end up in Canada remains an open question — especially given a fresh wave of infections in India.
The White House says it will share some of the stockpile with India once the doses — 10 million in the coming weeks, 50 million more by the end of June — are cleared for export.
Jeff Zients, the head of the White House COVID-19 task force, says the available doses will be shared “globally” when the time comes.
The U.S. has already provided Canada with 1.5 million AstraZeneca doses and President Joe Biden says he intends to help even more.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021.
The Canadian Press
