Afghan official says buses crash head-on, killing 7 people

Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 3:14 am EDT

KABUL — Two buses crashed head-on near Kabul, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 70, an Afghan official said Tuesday.

The traffic accident took place on Monday night, on a highway linking the Afghan capital and southern Kandahar province, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian.

The buses were going in opposite directions but the cause of the accident was not immediately known, Arian added. He said the injured were transferred to nearest hospitals for treatment.

In a similar accident last week on the same highway, 14 people were killed and 12 were injured.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and carelessness of drivers on highways.

The Associated Press

