A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 256,320 new vaccinations administered for a total of 12,564,105 doses given. Nationwide, 1,046,015 people or 2.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 33,151.305 per 100,000.

There were 8,212 new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 14,392,164 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 87.3 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland and Labrador, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 27,625 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 166,047 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 317.107 per 1,000. In the province, 1.85 per cent (9,675) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland and Labrador for a total of 187,880 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.38 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 6,878 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 49,896 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 314.545 per 1,000. In the province, 6.49 per cent (10,291) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 58,225 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 37 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 85.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 65,573 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 283,591 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 290.595 per 1,000. In the province, 3.59 per cent (35,002) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 345,940 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 35 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 43,988 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 248,564 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 318.655 per 1,000. In the province, 3.15 per cent (24,583) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 277,435 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 89.59 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 45,757 new vaccinations administered for a total of 2,916,897 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 340.892 per 1,000. There were 8,212 new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 3,281,079 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 88.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 94,819 new vaccinations administered for a total of 4,791,030 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 326.163 per 1,000. In the province, 2.47 per cent (362,563) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 5,637,955 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 84.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 8,512 new vaccinations administered for a total of 437,831 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 317.959 per 1,000. In the province, 5.22 per cent (71,926) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 524,250 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 38 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 83.52 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 5,045 new vaccinations administered for a total of 408,429 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 346.375 per 1,000. In the province, 3.70 per cent (43,625) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 429,165 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 95.17 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 49,597 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,468,785 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 333.66 per 1,000. In the province, 6.47 per cent (284,870) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 1,575,635 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 36 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 93.22 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting 35,756 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,671,128 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 325.656 per 1,000. In the province, 1.74 per cent (89,457) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 1,922,180 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 37 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 86.94 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting 346 new vaccinations administered for a total of 47,763 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,144.545 per 1,000. In the territory, 52.80 per cent (22,032) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 54,320 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 130 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 87.93 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 46,800 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 1,037.257 per 1,000. In the territory, 46.42 per cent (20,943) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 56,300 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 120 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 83.13 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 27,344 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 706.089 per 1,000. In the territory, 31.45 per cent (12,181) of the population has been fully vaccinated. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 41,800 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 110 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 65.42 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published April 27, 2021.

