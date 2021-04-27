Loading articles...

80 Canada Post employees self-isolating after COVID-19 outbreak declared at Gateway location

Last Updated Apr 27, 2021 at 8:36 pm EDT

Sign outside the Canada Post Gateway facility in Mississauga.

Around 80 Canada Post employees and contractors are self-isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Gateway West facility in Mississauga.

Peel Public Health has ordered the Shift 3 employees (the afternoon shift) within the Toronto Exchange Office at 4567 Dixie Road to leave the workplace and self-isolate for 10 days.

In the last seven days, Canada Post says 12 employees who work in the location have tested positive for COVID-19.

The crown corporation says they continue to provide on-site rapid COVID-19 testing and paid leave provisions are in place for any employees who have to self-isolate.

The Toronto Exchange Office is where inbound international mail items arrive are reviewed and cleared by the Canadian Border Service Agency and customers can expect some delays as contingency plans are implemented.

The Gateway location was previously hit by a massive COVID-19 outbreak back in January in which over 200 employees tested positive.

Peel Public Health has already ordered the partial closure of seven businesses since the implementation of their Section 22 order, including two Amazon fulfillment centres and a Brampton Canadian Tire distribution centre.

 

