The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, April 26, 2021

Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 9:14 am EDT

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

9 a.m.

Nova Scotia health officials are again reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

The province’s Health Department tweeted today that the province has 66 new cases, surpassing the 63 reported Sunday.

Fifty-eight of the new cases are in the central health zone that includes Halifax, while there are five in the eastern zone, two in the western zone and one in the northern zone.

The province now has 323 confirmed active cases of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press

