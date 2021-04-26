Police investigate stabbing near Borough Drive and Progress Avenue

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Scarborough neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Progress Avenue and Borough Drive area for a report of a fight in a mall parking lot.

There was also information that a person had been possibly stabbed.

Investigators said a man left the scene but was later found pulled over on the side of Highway 401 after he called 911.

He was transported to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any more information at this time, including possible suspect descriptions.