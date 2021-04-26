Loading articles...

Police investigate stabbing near Borough Drive and Progress Avenue

Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 9:32 pm EDT

Police investigate a stabbing incident on Borough drive on April, 26, 2021. (CITYNEWS/DAVID MISENER)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a Scarborough neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police said they were called to the Progress Avenue and Borough Drive area for a report of a fight in a mall parking lot.

There was also information that a person had been possibly stabbed.

Investigators said a man left the scene but was later found pulled over on the side of Highway 401 after he called 911.

He was transported to the hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not released any more information at this time, including possible suspect descriptions.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:51 PM
Watch for a stalled vehicle #EBGardiner approaching Spadina, on the right shoulder.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:37 PM
3:30pm - A cool day across the region. Our guaranteed high is only 10 degrees today. Here are the current temps r…
Latest Weather
Read more