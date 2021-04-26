North American stock markets up in early trading, loonie climbs higher

TORONTO — Gains in the base metals sector helped lift Canada’s main stock index in early trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 21.28 points at 19,123.61.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 89.22 points at 34,132.71. The S&P 500 index was up 9.97 points at 4,190.14, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.12 points at 14,053.93.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.47 cents US compared with 80.07 cents US on Friday.

The June crude oil contract was down US$1.04 at US$61.10 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.79 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was US$1.50 at US$1,779.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was up eight cents at US$4.41 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press