MUST-WATCH: Dystopia, a space drama, and Mortal Kombat enter the Top 10!

A couple of out-of-this world films entering the 680 NEWS MUST-WATCH Top 10 this week! But will the latest film with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland earn the top spot, or will it go to the latest entry in a long-running fighting franchise? Perhaps David Attenborough will take it? Keep reading to find out!

Chaos Walking

Streaming platform: VOD

A little blockbuster dystopia to start off the week!

Chaos Walking stars a bunch of big actors, including Daisy Ridley (from the Star Wars sequel trilogy), Tom Holland (from Spiderman), and Mads Mikkelsen (from Doctor Strange and the Academy Award winning Another Round). Ridley plays a young woman who crash lands on this strange planet. Down there, there’s no women, and all living creatures can hear the thoughts of every one else. Strangely enough, nobody on this planet can hear Ridley’s thoughts. This makes her very desirable to many of the planet’s inhabitants, and she teams up with Holland to survive.

You can watch this on your VOD service of choice now!

Stowaway

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Instead of another planet, maybe a drama set in space is what you’re looking for!

Stowaway is a new movie directed by YouTuber Joe Penna (who also directed the film Arctic). This space drama stars Toni Collette (from Hereditary), Daniel Dae Kim (from Lost), and Anna Kendrick (from Pitch Perfect) as three astronauts heading to Mars. Shortly after takeoff, they discover a stowaway on board, played by Shamier Anderson (from Wynonna Earp). In stowing away, he accidentally destroyed part of their life support system. Will all four of them be able to make it to Mars?

You can watch this film on Amazon Prime Video now! And if you like the film, head over to Joe Penna’s YouTube channel to watch him breakdown the film’s opening scene!

Life in Color with David Attenborough

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Unfortunately, this series is not recommended for anyone who’s colorblind.

Life in Color With David Attenborough is a new documentary series narrated by one of the greatest broadcasters who ever lived, Sir David Attenborough. This latest series from him focuses specifically on color, and how animals utilize it in their every day life. From camouflage, to attracting new mates. Using new cameras made specifically for this show, they’re able to capture all the different, vibrant colors of the animal kingdom.

All episodes are available on Netflix now! And once you’re done that, check out David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, which Attenborough calls his “witness statement!”

Tiny Tim: King For A Day

Streaming platform: Crave

You might not recognize the name, but you’ve probably heard this song before.

Tiny Tim: King For A Day is a new documentary about Herbert Butros Khaury, a.k.a. Tiny Tim. The ukulele player with a falsetto voice, he was known for his idiosyncratic appearance and for his iconic covers. This new documentary breaks down his life and death, from a heart attack while performing in 1996. Narrated by a kindred spirit, Weird Al Yankovic, this documentary is sure to tug on your heart strings, and do so with a catchy tune or two.

This documentary is available to watch on Crave now!

Mortal Kombat

Streaming platform: VOD

This one is for everyone who went to an arcade in the 90s, who played a fighting game at home, or hoped for a better version of the two 90s movie versions of Mortal Kombat!

This latest iteration of the fighting game franchise focuses on a young man called Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan from Deadpool 2 and Iron Fist). He’s recruited by Sonya Blade (played by Jessica McNamee) and Jax (played by Mehcad Brooks). Cole has a birthmark on his chest that looks like a dragon preparing for battle, but as Sonya and Jax teach him, it’s an invitation to an interdimensional tournament. He’ll have to face off against Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and Lord Raiden (among several others) to see who is the best warrior of all.

You can watch this on your VOD service of choice now!

680 NEWS’ MUST WATCH TOP 10

10. The Kid Who Would Be King – VOD

9. Life in Color with David Attenborough – Netflix

8. Godzilla vs. Kong – VOD

7. Tiny Tim: King For A Day – Crave

6. Chaos Walking – VOD

5. Nobody – VOD

4. Stowaway – Amazon Prime Video

3. Nomadland – Disney+

2. Willy’s Wonderland – VOD

1. Mortal Kombat – VOD