Loading articles...

Lawyer: Iranian-British woman gets another year in prison

Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT

TEHRAN, Iran — The lawyer of an Iranian-British woman says she’s been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence in the Islamic Republic.

Her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told The Associated Press on Monday that she received the second sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.

State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence. It comes as Iran and Britain negotiate over a longstanding dispute over an arms sale from the time of the shah.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 27 minutes ago
#WB401 west of Brock St. - CLEAR
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
It’s a frosty start to Monday but milder air is on the way this week. The full forecast for #Toronto GTA is on 680…
Latest Weather
Read more