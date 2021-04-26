Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Lawyer: Iranian-British woman gets another year in prison
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 26, 2021 7:41 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 7:44 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — The lawyer of an Iranian-British woman says she’s been sentenced to another year in prison in Iran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already served a five-year prison sentence in the Islamic Republic.
Her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told The Associated Press on Monday that she received the second sentence on a charge of spreading “propaganda against the system” for participating in a protest in front of the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009.
State media in Iran did not immediately acknowledge the sentence. It comes as Iran and Britain negotiate over a longstanding dispute over an arms sale from the time of the shah.
The Associated Press
