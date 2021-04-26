Loading articles...

Hong Kong, Singapore to launch air travel bubble from May 26

Last Updated Apr 26, 2021 at 12:28 am EDT

Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed.

Flights will begin from May 26. Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfil the conditions of travelling within the air travel bubble.

Hong Kong and Singapore had previously announced the launch of an air travel bubble in November last year but shelved the plan days before it was to start after Hong Kong saw a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press

